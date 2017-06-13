Goromonzi — Officers based at Juru Police Station are using vehicles impounded from the surrounding areas as offices due to lack of space while families stationed there are also forced to live under squalid conditions, sharing single rooms.

This was revealed recently when local farmers and business people in the area donated 20 000 bricks for the construction of an office block to ease shortage of working space.

Chairperson of the Goromonzi Consultative Committee, Dumezweni Sibanda, said the business community in the area was concerned at the squalid living and working conditions that police officers at Juru Police Station were working under and had sourced the bricks for the construction of an office block.

"We were touched by the shortage of office accommodation at the police station where police officers use impounded vehicles as offices. We then decided to donate the bricks for the construction of the new offices," Sibanda said in an interview.

He said the local community was also mobilising resources for the construction of a staff canteen and kennels for the police dogs.

"This helps in creating self-reliance on the police officers without them approaching the police headquarters for scarce resources," said Sibanda.