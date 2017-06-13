Nigeria: Amosun Disowns Nigeria Break-Up Audio

The Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has disowned an audio conversation circulating on social media purporting to be a phone call between him and his Borno State counterpart, Kashim Shettima.

The 20-minute audio is alleged to contain the voices of the two governors, as they spoke on the current agitation for Biafra.

Both governors allegedly said that different sections of the country, including the South East and South West, and north, should be free to go their separate ways.

But in his reaction Monday, Mr. Amosun denied the conversation happened.

A statement by the Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye, said the conversation ‎was meant to create confusion.

"The voice in the forgery which they paraded as that of Governor Amosun is not that of His Excellency and a simple search on the internet for any speech by him, would convince those who are not familiar with his voice that the producers of the audio recording did a poor and unintelligent imitation," the statement said.

"The peddlers of such falsehood appear to have a wild scheme which appears to be part of what may be turning out to be the wider script, by some unpatriotic elements, aimed at further causing divisions in Nigeria.

"It is meant to feed into, as well as further exacerbate the already highly combustible wave of agitation in the land. This evil plot will not work. Indeed this is not the first time some unpatriotic and vile individuals would spread falsehood about the person of Governor Amosun," the statement reads.

The release emphasised that Mr. Amosun was committed to the peaceful co-existence of all groups in Nigeria and will not engage in conversations that would threaten the peace and unity of Nigeria.