Uganda: Govt Should Focus Budget On Sectors That Drive Growth, Not Consumption

opinion

Running through the Budget Framework Paper (BFP) and looking at the State-of-the-Nation Address, several issues clearly emerge.

Yes, there is commitment to supporting the private sector and how we compete on the market place and create jobs. The government, however, should pronounce itself on how public resources shall help reduce the cost of doing business in the country, drive further growth, build household incomes and support a viable export development strategy.

The projected growth by IMF for the coming year is only 3.5 per cent, down from the earlier anticipated 5.8 per cent. This means that the economy is projected to grow even much slower this year.

So revenue growth and domestic resource mobilisation shall remain rather low because of the slow recovery. We have already experienced revenue shortfalls towards the end of this financial year. Up to Shs3.8 trillion is yet to be collected this quarter!

And our take, therefore, is that the government must ensure that Budget spending must be well trimmed to fit within the fairly low anticipated revenue base. We urge that Budget focus should be on sectors that will drive further growth rather than consume wealth.

A lot has already been done in the energy sector and we have surplus energy, road infrastructure, especially trunk roads, have been greatly improved, except for Kampala Capital City Authority and the Budget focus should be more on urban roads this time round as this greatly helps in promoting tourism. There is a lot of focus on key projects in energy, oil and gas, and road infrastructure. But all these are non-degradable. The Budget needs to lay a lot of emphasis now on tradable.

What are we taking to the market that are exports? What is our country's export strategy? How do we leverage the Budget to support the export value chain?

How can the Budget support the local content policy to enhance our local capacities to produce, add value, and export and in the process, create jobs. How can we improve our production capacities and take advantage of agricultural-led industrialisation. We need serviced industrial parks.

Efficiency in all these chains is crucial to make sustained market entry and compete. The Budget should lay more emphasis on supporting skills development, labour productivity, tech uptake and innovations, especially in agriculture, because this is where we can create most job opportunities for our youthful population.

Tourism is the other value chain that the Budget must focus on and allocate more resources, especially for image building, market promotions, branding and product development. Principally because agriculture, tourism, ICT and human development have been prioritised in our NDPII, all annual budgets must priorities resources towards these sectors.

The other challenge we see in the BFP is that while nearly half of the ministries and agencies of government do not have strategic plans aligned to the NDPII they have been allocated budgets.

The risk we run into here is to spend money on areas that do not spell priorities for the country. The minister should explain this.

What we also see in the BFP, is that in spite of this and away from the State-of-the-Nation Address, the Budgets for priority sectors have been trimmed to the bare minimum. This is unfortunate and begs the question as to whether we are reading our priorities well.

Lastly, we expected the President to pronounce himself to serious budget implementation mechanisms and monitoring framework. How do we monitor progress and how shall institutions report this progress and be called to account?

Mr Badagawa is the executive director, Private Sector Foundation Uganda.