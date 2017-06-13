President Arthur Peter Mutharika has described his trip to Brussels in Belgium and Britain a success and full of opportunities after striking crucial deals with various international development partners.

Speaking on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Monday, Mutharika said among others, Malawi signed a US$185 Million deal (Mk150 Billion) with the European Union (EU) which will help in the implementation of the nutrition and agriculture projects as well as empowering the National Authorization Office in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

Apart from signing crucial deals, the Malawi leader also disclosed that the European Bank has promised Malawi financial support for youth empowerment.

"The [two parties] have agreed to start with provision of small loans to the youth for them to be self-reliant by establishing small scale businesses," Mutharika said.

About his visit to Oxford University, one of the reputable learning institutions in the world, the President said a door has been opened for Malawian colleges to collaborate with this elite university in a number of disciplines including economics.

"An agreement has been reached that Malawian students should also be given a chance to enroll at the university," he said.

Mutharika has promised to push the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to kick-start the processes with Oxford University as soon as possible.

President Mutharika left the country Monday last week for Brussels Belgium to attend the European Development Day (EDD, which is celebrated every year.

The aim of the EDD is to allow leaders bring out new ideas and share experiences and inspire new partnership and innovative solutions to the most pressing global challenges.

Mutharika was welcomed home by the vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and his wife, cabinet ministers, senior officials from government and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).