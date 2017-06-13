Government has managed to reduce its wage bill by $10 million monthly, Finance secretary Willard Manungo told parliament this Monday.

The wage bill was gobbling up more than 90% of the $4,1 billion national budget, crowding out capital and social spending.

The International Monetary Fund recently recommended that government slashes its bloated wage bill by half to accommodate economic growth.

However, government has been seen as not committed to implementing the reforms for fear of losing popularity.

Manungo, without mentioning the specific measures taken to reduce the monthly salary expenditure, said the ministry still needed to create more fiscal space in an economy where revenue is hard to realise.

He explained that what Finance Minister Chinamasa had tabled in his budget for 2016 was not matching government expenditures for the year. The rising government expenditures were constraining the fiscus, he said

"That growth in (government) expenditure was against the background of measures that government has taken to try and contain recurrent expenditures especially those that relate to the wage bill. The wage expenditures 2016 and then going into 2017, we are actually now beginning to see savings of something like $10 million per month," Manungo said.

"The numbers are now actually lower but being lower the revenue has not responded as positively so there is still that mismatch between the expenditures and the revenue realisation."

The MPs were inquiring on the budget deficit, domestic borrowing, multiple pricing models emanating from bond notes and plastic money, women, youths and operations of the national building society.

Owing to a good agricultural season and better mineral prices, Chinamasa says he has since revised upwards economic growth from 1, 6 percent to 3, 7 percent.