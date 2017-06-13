Uganda: Former Makerere University Researcher Gets Rwandan Citizenship

Photo: Daily Monitor

Former Makerere University researcher, Dr Frederick Golooba-Mutebi (R), is among the nine foreigners to get Rwandan citizenship.

Born in 1966, in Uganda, Mr Golooba has conducted or participated in high-level panels on political settlements, elections, democracy, social and economic rights, governance, peace building and conflict prevention, and security, with international and regional organisations, including the United Nations Department of Political Affairs (UN-DPA – 2011 & 2013); the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA – 2010).

Others are from Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dr Frederick Golooba-Mutebi, formerly acted as MISR's deputy director is a political scientist and anthropologist who has undertaken extensive research and consultancy and published on politics, political settlements and post-conflict reconstruction in Africa's conflict-ridden Great Lakes region.

His work has brought him face to face with contemporary international, regional and local debates on governance and political reform in Africa, including democracy assistance. He has participated in GPG's Mid Term Reviews of the NIMD Uganda Programme and in a review of donor assistance to political parties in Uganda with the Overseas Development Institute.

Others are the African Union (2011 & 2012); the East African Community (2013); the African Human Rights Consortium (2011); and with international Think-Tanks and research institutes (Overseas Development Institute, UK), Institute for Strategic Research, France; French Institute for Research in Africa, Kenya).

He also comments on regional affairs in Africa's Great Lakes region for local, regional and international print and broadcast media including the BBC, National Public Radio, Radio France International and CNN.