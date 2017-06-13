An unprepared Malawi athletics team defied all odds to win three medals at Southern Africa Senior track and field championship held in Harare, Zimbabwe over the weekend.

Malawi won gold through Mercy Malembo in 3000m while Cecelia Mhango, in 1,500m and Kefas Kasten in 1,500 in silver.

In 5,000 m Kesten finished on position on position while Chancy Master was on position 7 and fading star athlete settled for position 19.

In 10,000m Ndacha Mcherenje finished on fifth position, Harry Sichale and Abina Tchinga finished on position.

However , the worst performance was done by Athletics Association of Malawi general secretary Frank Chitembeya Jr who was controversially included in the team. He finished last in heat 400m failing to justify why he was forced into the team.

His father described the performance of the athletes as impressive as he called for more support to the association from the private sector.

"Honestly we have made it winning three medals with our little resources. A gold medal through Mercy Malembo is a big achievement and others missed medals by whiskers," Chitembeya said.

The other athletes Susan Tengatenga (sprinter) George Jana Jr (thrower) and Khumbo Makwakwa (sprinter) did not make it as the communication for the competition was done on short notice.

The Team Malawi travelled by road.