Uganda: Why People No Longer Lose Sleep Over Budget Speech

opinion

As is the norm, government annually sets priorities and allocates money for implementing them. In the Budget, the government also shows how it is going to raise money to spend on the various priority and non-priority activities within the financial year.

This year, the total approved Budget hit Shs29 trillion, the largest in Uganda's history. It is about 34 per cent of the value of Uganda's annual total output (GDP). However, although the total is big, the actual money available for spending will be Shs19 trillion (65 per cent).

The rest, the Shs10 trillion, is for repaying debt and other statutory obligations (SOs) of the State. SOs are unavoidable expenditures imposed on the State by law, such as money to facilitate institutions like the Parliament, the Judiciary and its sister institutions, paying subscriptions for regional and international organisations where Uganda is a member and so on.

When we go further to split the Budget into what economists term as discretionary Budget - the money that government is at liberty to spend on service delivery next financial year will be Shs13 trillion (44.8 per cent). This implies that in reality, people's expectations (Shs29 trillion) will not be met even by half!

Many people have talked and/or written about the above mentioned issues. What is not commonly debated is the fact that average Ugandans (the people in downtown Kampala and elsewhere in the country), have lost interest in listening to the Budget speech and debates. Here are the reasons:

First, gone are the days when Budgets used to speak to the real concerns of the people. In the 1980s and before, when government used to fix prices, the country stopped to listen to the Minister of Finance as he read out the legislated prices. Today, prices are determined by the market.

Secondly, with waning Budget discipline by the government in terms of allocations and implementation, people feel the Budget is designed to benefit a few elite and not the ordinary citizens.

Thirdly, there is a mismatch between the aspirations of the elite, who prepare the Budget, and those of the ordinary people.

The authors of the Budget and managers of the economy are mainly concerned with long-term goals (Vision 2040), GDP growth, inflation, interest rates, credit rating, and exchange rates.

On the other hand, an average Ugandan is concerned with the amount of money in their wallet or bank account to buy medicine, food, and other needs, the ability to send their children to good schools, being able to secure a well-paying job after school, health status of the family, etc.

So people feel that by concentrating on macroeconomic health of the economy, as opposed to social welfare of the citizens, the government is "mismeasuring people's lives."

May be the government needs to rethink its neoliberal macroeconomic framework - it's not only non-pragmatic, but has also failed elsewhere. People used to ask: "Our Budget looks good on paper, why do we fail to implement it?" Now, the Budget has ceased to even be good on paper.

There is need to give priority to people's welfare right from Budget allocation to execution. Emphasis should be put to what matters in people's lives as opposed to what matters to leaders and planners. That's why people no longer lose sleep over Budget speech, and justifiably so. Imagine listening to the same boring promises for 31 years!

Mr Ggoobi is a lecturer of Economics at Makerere University Business School.