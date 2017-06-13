12 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Hlaudi's Exit Aftermath - SABC Interim Board Slams Breaks On 90 Percent Local Content, Violent Footage and the New Age Breakfasts

Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who tried to turn the SABC into a private fiefdom, was finally fired on Monday. The SABC's interim board is only starting to come to terms with the havoc he inflicted. By GREG NICOLSON.

In April, Hlaudi Motsoeneng stood defiantly in front of the media and said he was looking forward to his disciplinary hearing, confident he would prevail. His situation was dire, but he had reason to be cocky. Amid the public outrage and endless litigation, he was a survivor. "For me it is the beginning of the world. For me, it is the beginning of Hlaudi," he said.

That press conference marked the end of his time at the SABC. While facing more serious charges, Motsoeneng was brought down by his particular style of leadership: doing whatever he wished, despite the consequences.

Interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama said Motsoeneng was found guilty of bringing the SABC into disrepute and breaching his contract of employment by addressing the media while on suspension. Nazeer Cassim, who led the disciplinary hearing that finished its work on Friday, on Monday briefed the interim board on his findings. He recommended Motsoeneng be dismissed.

"Suffice to say, Mr Motsoeneng's dismissal has been...

