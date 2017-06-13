13 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tusker Bolster Squad

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Reigning SportPesa Premier League champions Tusker FC have completed the signing of Mathare United left back David 'Kangi' Mwangi on a short-term deal.

The player has been earmarked fill the void left by Ugandan international Shaffik Batambuze, who crossed over to promoted Tanzanian Premier League outfit Singida United last month.

"It's true we've completed the signing of Mwangi (David). He is an experienced left back whom we trusted to replace Batambuze.

"We've seen him play a vital role for Mathare United over the years and we felt he was the right local player to join our ranks," Tusker assistant coach Francis Baraza confirmed to Nation Sport.

The brewers have also added to their ranks Sofapaka winger Paul Odhiambo. Odhiambo, who had earlier been linked to a move to Posta Rangers, signed a three year contract at Ruaraka.

He expected to add firepower Tusker's attacking line.

"Odhiambo is another player with vast experience in the top flight. He has not only showed this while at Sofapaka, but at clubs he has played for previously," added Baraza.

Mwangi could be a regular starter for George Nsimbe's side after Samuel Olwande, formerly at Chemelil Sugar, was loaned out to the Slum Boys.

Tanzanian Abdul Hassan has been a make shift left-back in the team during the SportPesa Super Cup tournament in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Kenya

Seven-Storey Building Collapses in Embakasi

A seven-storey building has collapsed in Kware, Embakasi, Nairobi. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.