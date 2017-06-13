Kenya: Tusker Bolster Squad

Reigning SportPesa Premier League champions Tusker FC have completed the signing of Mathare United left back David 'Kangi' Mwangi on a short-term deal.

The player has been earmarked fill the void left by Ugandan international Shaffik Batambuze, who crossed over to promoted Tanzanian Premier League outfit Singida United last month.

"It's true we've completed the signing of Mwangi (David). He is an experienced left back whom we trusted to replace Batambuze.

"We've seen him play a vital role for Mathare United over the years and we felt he was the right local player to join our ranks," Tusker assistant coach Francis Baraza confirmed to Nation Sport.

The brewers have also added to their ranks Sofapaka winger Paul Odhiambo. Odhiambo, who had earlier been linked to a move to Posta Rangers, signed a three year contract at Ruaraka.

He expected to add firepower Tusker's attacking line.

"Odhiambo is another player with vast experience in the top flight. He has not only showed this while at Sofapaka, but at clubs he has played for previously," added Baraza.

Mwangi could be a regular starter for George Nsimbe's side after Samuel Olwande, formerly at Chemelil Sugar, was loaned out to the Slum Boys.

Tanzanian Abdul Hassan has been a make shift left-back in the team during the SportPesa Super Cup tournament in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.