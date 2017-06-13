Tanzania: TV Screens Installed On Mwanza Streets for Locals to Watch Mchanga Report

Photo: Fadhili Akida/Daily News

President John Magufuli displays the second report on mineral sand investigation shorlty after receiving it from the special committee he assigned to undertake the task, at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Mwanza — The city of Mwanza was at a standstill on Monday morning as residents were found gathered around televisions, abandoning their daily chores to watch a live broadcast of President John Magufuli receiving the second report on mining sands that was formed in April.

The special committee, appointed by President Magufuli to look into mining contracts and their economic impact reported that Acacia Gold Mining PLC who owns Bulyanhulu, North Mara, Buzwagi and Pangea gold mines was not licensed to operate in Tanzania.

The office of Mwanza regional commissioner made it possible for Mwanza residents to view the live broadcast by installing TV screens in open spaces in various parts of the region. Radio stations and social media platforms were also broadcasting live.

The office of the regional commissioner also provided transportation to a team of reporters, who moved around the city to report on how the residents have reacted to the presentation of the report.

According to Levy Matia, the personal secretary to Mwanza's Regional Commissioner, Mr John Mongella, the regional leadership has taken the move so that everyone would be able to view the event.

Misungwi District Council's Public Relations Officer Mr Thomas Lutego and Kwimba District Commissioner Mr Mtemi Msafiri confirmed that people in their localities had been provided with this service.