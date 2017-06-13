12 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Saraki, Dogara, Others Await Osinbajo for Budget Assent

By Isiaka Wakili

Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara are awaiting the arrival of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for the signing of the 2017 budget.

Saraki and Dogara, who arrived at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja at 3:50pm, are currently seated at the conference room of the Office of to Vice President.

Osinbajo is believed to be on his way back from Anambra State where he had earlier today performed an official function.

Also seated at the vice president's conference room are Senate Deputy President Ike Ekweremadu, Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan, House of Representatives Leader Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun, Budget and Planning Minister Udoma Udoma, Information Minister Lai Mohammed among others.

