12 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Vows to Make Tough Decision for Tanzanian Interests

Photo: The Citizen
President John Magufuli.
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The President revealed this on Monday morning, when he was addressing Tanzanians after receiving a report from a second team he formed to look into mining contracts and economic impacts on the country.

President John Magufuli has vowed that he will make tough decisions irrespective of who will be affected to ensure Tanzanians benefit from the country's resources.

The President revealed this on Monday morning, when he was addressing Tanzanians after receiving a report from a second team he formed to look into mining contracts and economic impacts on the country.

President Magufuli said the report showed some giant mining companies like Acacia Gold Mining had been siphoning the country's resources through dubious contracts.

"Acacia Gold Mining is operating in the country illegally because it hasn't been registered by Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela)," he said.

The President reiterated the ban on mineral concentrates, stressing that none should be exported for smelting.

