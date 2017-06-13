Uganda/Cape Verde: Cranes Stop Hosts Cape Verde 1-0

Uganda Cranes kick started the 2019 Total Africa Cup of nations (Afcon) on a winning note away to Cape Verde on Sunday.

Substitute Geoffrey Sserunkuma, the 2016/2-17 Azam Uganda Premier League top scorer netted the sole goal at the Praia Stadium to make sure the team collected maximum points.

The KCCA FC striker replaced Emmanuel Okwi after 76 minutes and made his impact felt after only six minutes on the pitch with a close finish past the Cape Verde goalkeeper.

It was all celebration after the final whistle for the Uganda Cranes team who endured a difficult flight connection problem from Dakar, Senegal where seven players arrived in Cape Verde on Friday and the rest only made it late on Saturday, forcing the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to push the game forward by 24 hours.

The home side started the game with lots of dominance, but the Cranes defenders stood firm and steady to keep them at bay. Skipper and goalkeeper Denis Onyango also made some key saves for the team.

After the win, the Uganda Cranes now top Group L with three points and one goal, while Tanzania and Lesotho who drew 1-1 on Saturday are joint second, while Cape Verde are bottom.

In the other games played on Sunday, the Black Stars of Ghana humbled Ethiopia 5-0, while Zimbabwe also picked a 3-0 win over Liberia in Harare. Rwanda lost 2-1 away to Central Africa and Benin best Gambia 1-0.