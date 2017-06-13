Kenya: Nairobi Morans Eye Last Four Slot

Nairobi Morans will be aiming to secure their place in the semi-finals of the Africa City Challenge basketball tourney with a win against Kampala Red Stars on Tuesday at the Nyayo Stadium.

The homeside beat Dar es Salaam Dream Team 87-71 in their Pool A on the opening day of competition on Sunday evening. A win for the Morans will see them finish on maximum points which guarantees them top spot and a date with the runners up in Pool B in Wednesday's semi-final.

Morans and Mombasa City Sharks are the two teams representing the country in the six team competition which also has teams from Mogadishu, Kampala, Juba and Dar es Salaam featuring in the five-day tournament, which has a prize kitty totalling Sh1.5 million.

Sharks, who were due to play Mogadishu City on Monday night, also won their opening Pool B match edging out South Sudan's Juba Bright Stars 69-66.

Morans coach Ben Oluoch wants his charges to replicate their opening day win and secure maximum points ahead of the semis.

"The way we started the match against Dar was impressive. If we can maintain that tempo and keep our discipline, we should be able to comfortably win the match," Oluoch told Nation Sport.

Oluoch, a former national team player, will bank on internationals Griffin Ligare and Joseph Khaemba to defeat the Ugandans.

"Ugandans love to keep the ball and are quick in breaks so we have got to watch against that and keep our defensive shape," the tactician added.

Ligare top scored for Morans against the Tanzanians with 16 points. Red Stars were due to face off with Dar es Salaam Dream Team in their opening encounter last evening.

Against Dar, Nairobi won the first quarter 16-9 after dominating for the entire period.

However, Dar es Salaam came into the second quarter strongly and won 23-14 to lead 32-30 at halftime. At the start of the third quarter, Victor Odendo made a three-pointer for Nairobi to lead 33-32 but the Tanzanians tied 33-33 with a free shot.

Ramadhan Arou sunk a basket for Nairobi to break the deadlock and they went on to claim the quarter 32-19. Nairobi opened the biggest lead of 19 points in the fourth quarter at 80-61 and won 25-20.

Thursday will be a rest day with the finals set for Friday.