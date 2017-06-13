Sudan: Assembly to Hear Report of Committee Assigned to Study Prime Minister Statement

Khartoum — The National Assembly will hear in its, Monday's session, to the report of Emergency Committee Assigned to study the address of the National Prime Minister on the executive performance of the government and the priorities of the National Accord Government which was presented before the Assembly, last May.

The MPs will also deliberate on the report of the Justice and Legislation Committee on the Act for organization of the Ministry of Justice and the reports of the committees of health, environment, social affairs, labor and administration on the statements of the ministries of environment natural resources, social security and the human resource development.