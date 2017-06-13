10 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assembly to Hear Report of Committee Assigned to Study Prime Minister Statement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Assembly will hear in its, Monday's session, to the report of Emergency Committee Assigned to study the address of the National Prime Minister on the executive performance of the government and the priorities of the National Accord Government which was presented before the Assembly, last May.

The MPs will also deliberate on the report of the Justice and Legislation Committee on the Act for organization of the Ministry of Justice and the reports of the committees of health, environment, social affairs, labor and administration on the statements of the ministries of environment natural resources, social security and the human resource development.

Sudan

SLM-MM Commanders Killed in North Darfur

Members of the Rapid Support Forces reported killed field commanders of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.