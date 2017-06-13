Singer and songwriter Jane Awindor, known by the stage name Efya, has disclosed she prefers doggy style to the missionary position when making love.

Asked to choose between the conventional missionary position and doggy style on the Drive Time on Joy FM, the multiple award-winning afro-soul singer quickly responded to show host Lexis Bill: "Doggy".

Apart from her choosing doggy style over missionary, the Best In Me hit maker, in a quick question-and-answer time, chose heels over flats, television over radio, hot over cold, 'koko' over tea, dark men over fair men, tall men over short men, IPhones over Android, series over movies, SUVs over saloon cars, rich over poor, and bread over biscuit.

Asked to choose between dance hall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, she hesitated before saying she loved them equally.

Efya got her first exposure to fame when she participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show.

She has since won many awards and considered one of the most talented musicians in the country.