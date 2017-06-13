Uganda: Besigye Fronts Kantinti As Crowds Throng Bobi Rally

Wakiso — Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has asked the people of Kyadondo East to support the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag bearer Apollo Kantinti in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election.

"We have been leading in this constituency and I still ask you to remain here and vote for our flag bearer Kantinti. His representation in Parliament means a lot to us as the people of Kyadondo East," said Dr Besigye.

He was speaking during the launch of Mr Kantinti's political campaigns at Wampeewo Football Ground in Kasangati, Wakiso District yesterday.

Mr Kantinti asked the constituents not to look at crowds but remain supportive of the party and his candidature.

"We have won these elections before and I want you to once again support me despite the crowds of other people," said Mr Kantinti.

This was after independent candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine's entourage had passed Wampeewo on their way to Kitegombwa in Nangabo where he held his rally.

This divided the supporters as some abandoned Mr Kantinti's rally in favour of Mr Kyagulanyi's.

The contrast in the two rallies, however, came in the crowds.

Mr Kyagulanyi's rally attracted a huge crowd while Mr Kantinti campaign launch had a moderate crowd.

The self-proclaimed ghetto president promised to cater for the voter's needs through working closely with the residents.

"My music has always had a message for the people and I am here to assure you that I will continue to be there for the people not as a politician but as a leader among you," said Mr Kyagulanyi.

Candidates

Six candidates are vying for the Kyadondo East County parliamentary seat. They include Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu (Independent), Mr Muwada Nkunyinji (Independent), Mr Sitenda Sebalu (NRM), Mr Apollo Kantinti (FDC), Ms Lillian Kamoome (DP), and Mr Sowedi Kayonmdo (Independent).

The Kyadondo East June 29 by-election comes after Mr Kantinti, an opposition FDC candidate, lost the seat after both the Court of Appeal and the lower High Court nullified his election on grounds that the EC did not comply with electoral laws.