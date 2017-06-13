10 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: National Unity Parties Calls for African Summit to Discuss Displacement and Refuge Issue

Khartoum — The National Unity Parties has called for holding of African summit to discuss displacement and refuge issues.

The Secretary General the Council of National Unity Parties, Aboud Jaber told SUNA, that Sudan hosts big of the refugees and displaced from the neighboring countries because of the civil wars and the drought which hit a number of countries.

Jaber has called on the African Union and the United Nations to reconsider new developments to deal with the situations of displaced and refugees from and to Sudan.

