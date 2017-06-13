10 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Attends Ramadan Banquet of Samanniya Sect

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh attended, Friday, the Annual Ramadan Banquet which organized by Al-Samanniya Sect, at the Mosque of Al-Sheikh , Mohammed Al-Fateh Gariballa, in Omdurman.

The Banquet was attended by ministers, State Miunisters and Dr. Al-Tayeb Al-Sheikh Al-Fateh Al-Sheikh Gariballa.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Guidance and Endowment, Nazar Al-Mokashffi has lauded the growing role being exerted by the Suffi sects to spread Islamic values.

