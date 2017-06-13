10 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Normalcy Will Not Return to Kanilai Unless All Are Safe to Return and No Curfew Is Imposed

Tagged:

Related Topics

The nation should know that normalcy has still not returned to Kanilai because the village looks like it is under surveillance.

It is therefore important for the state to remove the curfew and leave the villagers who fear arrest to return to their homes since those arrested have been granted bail and have returned to their homes without any reaction from them. This confirms that the incident is a source of lesson. What we need to find out is the lesson that the people need to learn and that the state ought to gather so that problems could be solved without the recurrence of the tragedy of death.

It is necessary not to blow this incident out of proportion. Crises are managed and resolved in the best of manners through methods that foster reconciliation and justice. We hope such methods will be adopted.

Gambia

Arrested Gambian Sports Journalist Charged

The Arrested Gambian Sports Journalist has been charged by the police and is expected to appear in court today, Monday.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.