Gambia: Normalcy Will Not Return to Kanilai Unless All Are Safe to Return and No Curfew Is Imposed

The nation should know that normalcy has still not returned to Kanilai because the village looks like it is under surveillance.

It is therefore important for the state to remove the curfew and leave the villagers who fear arrest to return to their homes since those arrested have been granted bail and have returned to their homes without any reaction from them. This confirms that the incident is a source of lesson. What we need to find out is the lesson that the people need to learn and that the state ought to gather so that problems could be solved without the recurrence of the tragedy of death.

It is necessary not to blow this incident out of proportion. Crises are managed and resolved in the best of manners through methods that foster reconciliation and justice. We hope such methods will be adopted.