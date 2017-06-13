Gambia: 'I Would Rather Face the Law, Than Hide'- Kanilai Alkalo Told Foroyaa

The Alkalo of Kanilai, Mr. Ebou Jammeh, has denied statements by the Minister of Interior, Mr. Mai Fatty, that he is on the run or hiding within neighbouring Casamance. Mr. Jammeh made this rebuttal to our reporter in Kanilai, on Monday, 5th June, 2017.

On Friday, 3 June 2017, while Hon. Nyassi was addressing the people of Kanilai about the incident, the alkalo was present and even made remarks to them, to stay away from violence. "Why will I run away from my home? As am speaking to you now, I am safe and well at home and if I commit any crime, I would rather face the law, than run into hiding," he said.

The Alkalo has been seen daily at Kanilai by Foroyaa reporters since the day of the incident.