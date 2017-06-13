Officials employed in the Public Service ministry are working while "seated on the floor" because of a serious shortage of office equipment including chairs.

This is according to a report presented by the Parliamentary portfolio committee on Public Service Labour and Social Welfare to Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of parliament, recently.

The committee said government should quickly equip the Prisca Mupfumira led ministry's offices.

"Shortage of furniture and office equipment has impacted service delivery. Such important activities as labour inspections and investigations and in office services are woefully inadequate as some offices have no chairs, desks and essential basic office equipment," said the report.

The parliamentarians also said this had affected service delivery in a number of the ministry departments.

"Critical Boards and councils under the ministry continuously fail to meet and discharge their duties due to resource constraints as the ministry is unable to pay arrears of outstanding allowances and current expenses.

"These boards are the Retrenchments board, the Older Persons board, the Disability board, The National Productivity Centre and National Productivity Institute board, National Joint Negotiating Council," said the parliamentarians.

The report also said the ministry had no cars to take officials to critical meetings.

"In addition, critical functions in the ministry such as the registration and Monitoring of NGOs (PVOs) and conducting Social Dialogue are not being sustained with one of the major effects of this being the inability by the ministry to conclude implementation of the Kadoma Declaration agreed to by labour, government and business in 2001, with an objective to foster understanding amongst the social partners and reduce the country's risk factor," the report noted.

Government departments are paralyzed at a time when the treasury is releasing millions of dollars to fund President Robert Mugabe's international trips during which he travels with dozens of people.

Only last week Newzimbabwe reported about Mupfumira taking as many as 20 people to a conference in Geneva, Switzerland, where a department under ministry threw a lavish party at the Zimbabwean embassy.