Ward Councillors in the eastern city of Zomba on Monday sealed offices of Director of Planning and Development and Director of Administration at the District Council suspecting them of corrupt practices.

According to the irate councillors, the two who are in the District Executive Committee, hid project information from the councillors and they suspect that the two public officers are involved in corruption.

Chairperson of the Zomba District Council, Chikumbutso Likandawe claims when the council is implementing some projects, Councillors are left in the dark, which makes them feel overlooked.

He claimed that information on progress of the projects is not available to the Councillors despite it being public information.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi had an ad-hoc meeting with the Zomba District Executive Committee on Sunday.

Dausi said the conduct of lazy and non-committed civil servants always tarnishes the image of government and has since called people with such attitude to change their mind set.

The minister was on tour to sensitize DEC members in the eastern districts of Malawi on the recently enacted Access to Information (ATI) Act, Communications Act and Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.

"If a public officer is inefficient and unable to deliver quality services, members of the public point fingers at government, not necessarily that particular individual," Dausi said.

The government spokesperson further said civil servants have an obligation to serve government with patriotism, integrity and hardworking spirit towards the development of this country.

Reacting to the minister's presentation on Access to Information Act, Sammy Aaron of Action Hope observed that while the district council has opened up in giving out information, there are some government sectors that are not willing to give their information to the public despite the existence of the Act.

But the minister was quick to say that there is still ground work to be done to ensure that the Act is fully adhered to.

Zomba District Commissioner (DC) Emmanuel Bambe said the enactment of Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Acts would reduce cases of stealing money from people.

"A number of people have been duped and conned through financial services on mobile phones. It is our hope these Acts will help to curb these incidences," Bambe said.