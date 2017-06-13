Hundreds of workers engaged by Flourishing Construction of South Africa in Chiengi have gone for two years without receiving their salaries.

The workers have appealed to Government to help them obtain their two-year salary arrears following the death of the Managing Director in 2014.

The workers have also appealled to Government to resume construction works at Kalungwishi Secondary School which have stalled for the past two years.

In an event the construction company fails to honour its obligation, the workers are demanding that government pays them as it was not their fault.

They contend that life had become unbearable due to the situation they are faced with.

Meanwhile, Lusaka residents are happy with the announcement of commencement of phase two of the roads rehabilitation programme by the Road Development Agency (RDA).

The upgrading and rehabilitation of 160 km of township roads will complete the L- 400 road project with Lumumba and Mungwi roads top priority on the list.

Township roads will receive a facelift Avic International of China winning the bid to carry out the project. The company was also involved in the first phase.