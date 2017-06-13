Ghana: I Don't Do Drugs - Efya

Afro Soul singer Efya has said she does not do drugs.

She told Lexis Bill on Drive Time on Joy FM on Monday, 12 June when asked by a caller to clear the air about whether or not she uses drugs, that: "It's something I can't talk about on Mondays, you feel me? So, if I come here on another day, it's on that day I could talk about drugs."

Upon the persistence of the caller, she said: "... I'll say for you [caller] I don't do drugs babe."

Efya is famed for hit songs including Best In Me, Forgetting Me, One of Your Own and Little Things.