Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema (file photo).

Incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema is fighting his treason detention on two fronts in the High Court and Constitutional Court.

In the High Court Hichilema wants the court to quash his arrest labelling it unlawful and free him while in the Constitutional Court another action has been instituted seeking that he be granted constitutional bail while his matter drags on in the High Court.

Treason is in league with aggravated robbery, rape, murder, motor vehicle theft among non bailable offences.

Hichilema who has an army of lawyers has been detained from April 10 and charged with treason.

He was moved to Mukobeko Maximum prison last week after Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba committed him to the High Court.

On Monday Attorney General Likando Kalaluka applied that proceedings on the treason case in the High Court be stayed until the matter in the Constitutional Court was exhausted as the action duplicated the proceedings in the High Court.

However, Hichilema's lawyers objected to the application for a stay arguing that the action in the Constitutional Court was invoked using a different legal provision.

The High Court is set to make its ruling on Friday while Constitutional Court will rule on Thursday.

Hichilema and five others are currently holed up at Mukobeko Maximum prison with the possibility of a death sentence should they convicted of the crime of plotting to usurp state power as alleged by their indictment.