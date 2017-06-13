The fifth session of the 12th National Assembly opens today with the focus on whether the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament will turn up or not.

UPND MPs have been protesting the incarceration of their president Hakainde Hichilema who is facing treason charges.

Notably parliament will also continue debating the speech by President Edgar Lungu to parliament that the UPND MPs boycotted in the last sitting.

Chief Whip Richard Musukwa has appealed to MPs to conduct themselves honourably as parliament resumes sitting.

Musukwa said that anybody wishing to disrupt parliamentary business will be dealt with according to the provisions of the law.