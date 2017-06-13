South Africa: Minister Appoints Interim Eskom Board Chairperson

Pretoria — Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has appointed Zethembe Khoza as the interim chairperson of the Eskom board following the resignation of Ben Ngubane.

"Dr Ben Ngubane has resigned with immediate effect as non-executive director and chairperson of the bard of Eskom. Dr Ngubane formally tendered his resignation, which I accepted," Minister Brown said on Monday.

Minister Brown thanked Ngubane for his contribution to turning Eskom around since the load shedding days of 2014/15. Minister Brown wished Ngubane well in his future endeavours.

"To ensure continuity at Eskom, I have decided to appoint Mr Zethembe Khoza as interim chairperson until I am able to take new board appointments to Cabinet for approval," Minister Brown said.

Ngubane was previously appointed acting chair of the board at the end of March 2015 after former chairman Zola Tsotsi stepped down.

Meanwhile, Eskom's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place later this month.