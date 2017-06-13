Somalia: Kenya's Security Minister Vows to Defeat Al-Shabaab

Kenya's Interior Security Cabinet Minister Joseph Nkaissery has vowed his country's forces will defeat the Al-qaeda-affiliated militant Al-Shabab in Somalia following increased attacks in Kenya that killed more than 40 in the past four weeks.

The minister was speaking at a funeral service for fallen police officers during recent attacks in the Northeastern counties of Garissa, Mandera and Lamu.

"We will not back down in the war against Al-Shabab." he told mourners for the memorial service of 20 Administration Police officers who were killed in separate terror attacks.

The service was held at Police training college in Nairobi on Thursday.

"They can run but will not hide from the law forever." the minister said.

The minister noted the level of the Al-Shabab attacks increased since May this year as he also blasted the need for combined operation to tackle further attacks in his country.

"May 24 to May 30, 2017 remains the darkest period in the entire police fraternity. We lost 17 gallant officers through acts of terrorism," he added.

According to local media, more than 40 police officers and civilians were killed in mostly Improvised Explosive Device attacks in the three counties that border Somalia.

Last month, two senior Kenyan security officials, one current and one former, said the terror group managed to infiltrate within the Kenyan society and that helped the group's hit and run attacks in the Kenyan soil.