Somalia: Gunmen Kill Govt Soldier in Mogadishu, 3rd in a Day

Gunmen, thought to be Al shabaab assassins have shot and killed a government soldier in Mogadishu, the third targeted assassination in the capital amid massive security operation.

Two men armed with pistols gunned down a tax collector in Mogadishu's Dharkenlet district, and fled the scene before the arrival of Police authorities, according to witnesses.

The slain soldier was identified as Ali Salad. He has been shot on the head several times and died on the spot instantly. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the soldier's killing.

Mogadishu saw an increase of assassinations in the past three months, as the Federal government forces are carrying out an operation dubbed "Mogadishu stabilization mission."