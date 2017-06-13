10 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Roadside Bomb Hits Army Convoy Pulling Out of Barire

Tagged:

Related Topics

A roadside bomb has ripped through a military convoy carrying Somali and foreign forces outside Barire, a small town located about 60Km south of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Witnesses said the land mine blast has destroyed one of the armored vehicles, and there was no immediate confirmation on the casualties.

The troops were reported to have been returning from an operation against Al shabaab in the town, where a US Navy SEAL was killed during an especial raid in 4th May.

Al shabaab is reportedly retook Bariire peacefully, after the allied forces pulled out of it.

Somalia

Middle East Row - UAE Expels Somali in the Dubai Quran Award

A Somali citizen has been was on Sunday deported citizens were on Sunday deported from the United Arab Emirates in what… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.