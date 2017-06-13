Somalia: Roadside Bomb Hits Army Convoy Pulling Out of Barire

A roadside bomb has ripped through a military convoy carrying Somali and foreign forces outside Barire, a small town located about 60Km south of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Witnesses said the land mine blast has destroyed one of the armored vehicles, and there was no immediate confirmation on the casualties.

The troops were reported to have been returning from an operation against Al shabaab in the town, where a US Navy SEAL was killed during an especial raid in 4th May.

Al shabaab is reportedly retook Bariire peacefully, after the allied forces pulled out of it.