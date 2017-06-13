13 June 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

South Africa/Zambia: Chipolopolo Seek Redemption in South Africa Friendly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

The Zambia national team will be back in action this evening in a match against South Africa at the Moruleng Stadium in North West Province.

Zambia go in this match on the back of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Mozambique in the Cameroun 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier while the Bafana Bafana are riding high having beaten Nigeria 2-0 over the weekend.

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has carried a squad comprising local players with his eyes set on the Cosafa Castle Cup and the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The team excludes Zanaco and Zesco United players that have continental engagements ahead.

Zambia commences its Cosafa campaign on July 1 with a fixture against Botswana with two back to back CHAN matches against Swaziland in July.

Nyirenda will be hoping that the result against South Africa puts behind the disappointment of defeat on Saturday.

The two nations have met on 17 occasions and have won five matches each, while seven matches ended in draws.

Bafana last played Chipolopolo in January 2015, where a solitary goal by Thuso Phala was enough to hand the South Africans only their fifth win over the 2012 Afcon champions.

Kickoff is at 19:00 hours.

FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS:

Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Charles Mweemba (LumwanaRadiants).

DEFENDERS:

Isaac Shamujompa (Nchanga Rangers), Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), Lawrence Chungu (Power Dynamos), Webby Mushili (Red Arrows), Alex Mwamba (NAPSA Stars), Donashano Malama (Nkana) Jubell Sakala (Nkwazi) Eric Chomba (Nkwazi).

MIDFIELDERS:

Stanley Nshimbi (Red Arrows), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Nsofwa Mwansa (Lusaka Dynamos), Collins Sikombe (NAPSA), Fwayo Tembo (Power Dynamos), Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Paul Katema (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS:

Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Mwila Brian (Green Buffaloes)

(Source: Fazfootball)

South Africa

Authorities Seize Rhino Horn at OR Tambo Airport

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) intercepted 10 rhino horns worth an estimated R4.99 million at OR Tambo… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.