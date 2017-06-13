The Zambia national team will be back in action this evening in a match against South Africa at the Moruleng Stadium in North West Province.

Zambia go in this match on the back of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Mozambique in the Cameroun 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier while the Bafana Bafana are riding high having beaten Nigeria 2-0 over the weekend.

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has carried a squad comprising local players with his eyes set on the Cosafa Castle Cup and the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The team excludes Zanaco and Zesco United players that have continental engagements ahead.

Zambia commences its Cosafa campaign on July 1 with a fixture against Botswana with two back to back CHAN matches against Swaziland in July.

Nyirenda will be hoping that the result against South Africa puts behind the disappointment of defeat on Saturday.

The two nations have met on 17 occasions and have won five matches each, while seven matches ended in draws.

Bafana last played Chipolopolo in January 2015, where a solitary goal by Thuso Phala was enough to hand the South Africans only their fifth win over the 2012 Afcon champions.

Kickoff is at 19:00 hours.

FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS:

Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Charles Mweemba (LumwanaRadiants).

DEFENDERS:

Isaac Shamujompa (Nchanga Rangers), Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), Lawrence Chungu (Power Dynamos), Webby Mushili (Red Arrows), Alex Mwamba (NAPSA Stars), Donashano Malama (Nkana) Jubell Sakala (Nkwazi) Eric Chomba (Nkwazi).

MIDFIELDERS:

Stanley Nshimbi (Red Arrows), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Nsofwa Mwansa (Lusaka Dynamos), Collins Sikombe (NAPSA), Fwayo Tembo (Power Dynamos), Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Paul Katema (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS:

Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Mwila Brian (Green Buffaloes)

(Source: Fazfootball)