Members of parliament for opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have said party secretary General Gustav Kaliwo has constructively resigned from the position he was appointed by MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, saying he should voluntarily withdraw his membership, accusing him of insubordination.

Addressing a news conference at the party's headquarters in Lilongwe, 40 members of parliament out of 48 described Kaliwo an agent of political competitors to destroy the party.

Dedza North parliamentarian, Patrick Chilondola who is also regional chairman for the Centre, described the action of Kaliwo to go against the party's constitution by calling for what he calls emergency convention as "insubordination."

Chilondola said as a regional chair for the party in the centre there's no single day he was asked by Kaliwo or any district chairman about the convention and as a region they are all against SG's actions.

Lilongwe Msozi south Member of Parliament, Vitus Dzoole Mwale had some slurs on Kaliwo, saying he has "virus infected brain" that is affecting his thinking hence the call for a convention of frustrated individuals.

Dzoole Mwale called for voluntary withdraw of party membership from Kaliwo who he says already resigned as he left performing party task way back.

He said Chakwera appointed Kaliwo and should decide his fate.

Kasungu South East MP, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda wondered if Kaliwo is well conversant with the party's developments and constitution.

She argued why Kaliwo can produce the list of members of delegates to attend the convention with some of the members appearing on the list passed away long time ago and some lost internal elections he himself sanctioned when he released a letter calling for district and regional elections.

Chiponda wondered if Kaliwo as a lawyer understand the party's constitution by including even Chris Daza who is now with another party as one of the delegates and Secretary General of the party which means if the convention is to happen he himself cannot attend.

But Kaliwo, a lawyer by profession, insists the party constitutionally is supposed to hold conventions every year and he will hold it either in Zomba or Mangochi on July 7 to 9.