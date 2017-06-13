13 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar City - Close to Sea, Yet Without Clean Water

Photo: Daily News
Dar es Salaam city.

Dodoma — At least 100m/- US dollar is needed to ensure the supply of safe and clean water in all areas of Dar es Salaam region.

Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation, Eng. Isack Kamwelwe told Parliament yesterday that the government has already improved water sources and channels from both upper Ruvu and lower Ruvu.

He said so far there is enough water for Dar es Salam and that 100m/- US dollar is needed for channelling water to all areas in the city.

Earlier, the deputy minister told Parliament that the government has secured 54m Euro (110bn/-) from European Investment Bank (EIB) for improving water services in Mwanza City.

He said the project involve Nyamagana and Ilemela districts. "We have already entered agreement with a contract and the implementation of the project has started," said Eng. Kamwelwe.

According to Eng. Kamwelwe so far 90 per cent of Nyamagana residents get safe and clean water. Earlier, Nyamagana MP (CCM), Mr Stanslaus Mabula told the Parliament that his constituency, which is 256 square kilometres of which 71.56 square kilometres are part of Lake Victoria.

He said apart from being part of Lake Victoria, the MP said some residents have no access to clean and safe water.

The MP said the government statistic shows that 90 per cent of Nyamagana residents get water services but in the situation is not as it is being stated.

"I think water network is 90 per cent in Nyamagana District, but very few people get water services," he said.

