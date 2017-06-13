Mighty Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin Osman has praised the resolve of his side in recovering from the setback of losing the silverware last week in the finals with Silver Striker as they extended their unbeaten record to 2 games and moved up to position nine in the TNM Super League standings after beating PremierBet Wizards 1-0 away on Sunday.

The well patronized game took place at Mulanje Park Stadium.

"It was important to pass this psychological test," he told reporters after the match.

"There was a stage in the second half, when we were already leading 1-0, that is was obvious that the opponent threw everything at us and I felt there we could have done better by managing the game by keeping the ball and playing.

"But we are delighted with the victory," he added as the Nomads advanced to just six points behind leaders Red Lions.

The Nomads won their first match 1-0 against Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium.

This coming weekend they have two tricky assignments in the central region as they take on Dwangwa United on Saturday at Chitowe Stadium, before travelling to Lilongwe to face Mafco FC on Sunday at Civo Stadium.