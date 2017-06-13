12 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Japan Withdraws From 2017 World Under-18 Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elias Makori

Japan becomes the latest country to withdraw from the World Under-18 Championships due for July 12-16 at Kasarani, Nation Sport understands.

The move follows in the footsteps of champions USA, New Zealand, Britain, Australia, Canada and Switzerland who also pulled out citing security concerns.

Preparations are in top gear as Kenya readies to host close to 1,600 athletes from 160 countries for the youth competition.

The Nairobi championships will be the last World youth level competition after the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) decided to do away with the event.

More to follow.....

Kenya

Seven-Storey Building Collapses in Embakasi

A seven-storey building has collapsed in Kware, Embakasi, Nairobi. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.