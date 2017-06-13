Kenya: Japan Withdraws From 2017 World Under-18 Championships

Japan becomes the latest country to withdraw from the World Under-18 Championships due for July 12-16 at Kasarani, Nation Sport understands.

The move follows in the footsteps of champions USA, New Zealand, Britain, Australia, Canada and Switzerland who also pulled out citing security concerns.

Preparations are in top gear as Kenya readies to host close to 1,600 athletes from 160 countries for the youth competition.

The Nairobi championships will be the last World youth level competition after the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) decided to do away with the event.

More to follow.....