South Africa: Axe Back in the Spotlight in Van Breda Trial

Henri Van Breda's trial will go into its 26th day on Tuesday as the court tries to get to the bottom of how his parents and brother were killed in an axe attack.

Testimony on Monday concentrated on forensic specialist Captain Candice Brown's analysis of the impact and damage marks found in the Van Breda home after the attack of January 27, 2015.

Henri's father Martin, his mother Teresa and his brother Rudi were killed in the attack on their home in the De Zalze Estate near Stellenbosch. His sister Marli survived, but with injuries.

Henri has said in his plea explanation that his parents and brother were killed by a balaclava-clad intruder.

He had tried to fend him off and threw an axe at him.

Van Breda, 22, has pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister Marli and defeating the ends of justice.

Source: News24