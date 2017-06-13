Kenya's Fate Now Hangs in the Balance

The fate of Kenya with regard to hosting the 2018 African Nations Championship hangs in the balance as the country continues to fall behind deadline to put in place requisite infrastructure and other requirements.

A delegation from Confederation of the African Football (Caf) on Monday began a five-day inspection visit of facilities scheduled to host the tournament with a tour of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, where construction is many months behind schedule.

The Caf inspectors found that construction in the VIP area was yet to begin, and constructors were still digging the foundation of the 20,000-seater spectator's terraces.

The Caf delegation, accompanied by Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa, left in a huff just ten minutes after meeting the Chinese contractor on the site. They did not address the media.

It has also emerged that the government, who are yet to make any tangible commitment to hosting the event, have only remitted Sh200 million of the Sh2.7 billion budget proposed by the tournament's Local Organising Committee.

Mwendwa, who left the other officials behind as he boarded his vehicle in a huff, later said their hurried departure was necessitated by the fact that one of the Caf inspectors was unwell and required urgent medical attention.

He said both he and the Caf inspectors were unhappy with the slow pace of work at the stadium, and urged the government to bring in two more contractors to speed up construction works.

"Caf second vice president (Omari Seleman) wasn't feeling well so we hurried the meeting so he could go get checked. That aside, the contractor has not moved as fast as we would like. This stadium is on red alert. It is a worrying us and Caf. The government should add more contractors to ensure it is ready in good time," he said.

The Eldoret stadium has been earmarked to host the continental event alongside Nyayo Stadium, Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani and Kinoru Stadium in Meru.