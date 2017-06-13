A wrangle has erupted at City of Lusaka over a lease agreement signed by the executive committee and a Lusaka-based businessman.

Club members insist that City is not for sale, but the deal entered by the executive seems to have auctioned the club and its property.

A developer named Diogo Cassili won the bid to construct a mall and rehabilitate Woodlands stadium.

The development has not gone down well with some members of the community who are key stakeholders at City of Lusaka.

According to sources meetings at the club are now turning physical with some officials resorting to fist fights.