The involvement of leading bookmakers SportPesa in Tanzanian football has been hailed as the stimulus the country needed to revamp its game.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Secretary, General Celestine Mwesigwa said that they had seen enough to believe the company's partnership programmes will spark a similar revival to that of neighbouring Kenya that has risen 99 places to 74th in the FIFA World Rankings in two years.

"Modern football is so expensive especially here in Africa. You need to have enough funds to be able to run different football related activities and many corporate are not ready to spend their money on football.

"So, when you get a sponsor who is ready to fund the football related activities in your country then you have to be thankful," Mwesigwa said. He noted that the country would draw lessons from the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup where Kenyan teams dominated their Tanzanian rivals.

He was optimistic that it was just a matter of time before the country experienced revival. Mwesigwa observed the impact of SportPesa which opened its gaming business in Tanzania on May 9 is already being felt as they look forward to rising from position 139 in FIFA rankings.

The Federation boss believes that Tanzania will begin their steady rise up the football ladder thanks to SportPesa's partnerships with Simba SC, Yanga FC, Singida United FC and the Serengeti Boys.

"Kenya has been able to benefit greatly since SportPesa involvement to their football. We believe the same thing can happen in here and we have already seen some signs to that.

