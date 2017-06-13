Elizabeth Tsvangirai has said being a politician's spouse does not necessarily qualify her to be a political leader, in what some saw as an indirect attack on Grace Mugabe.

Asked to address party supporters, the MDC-T leader's wife said she was not going to deliver a political message as being Morgan Tsvangirai's wife did not automatically make her a politician.

"I have just come to this stage to greet you the people of Gweru," she said while addressing thousands of MDC-T supporters at a rally held at Mkoba stadium in the Midlands capital at the weekend.

She added, "I will not take much of your time by making statements as being a politician's wife does not necessarily make you one (politician)."

Elizabeth's sentiments were met with shouts of Grace (Mugabe)'s name by an excited crowd before she returned to her seat besides her husband in the VIP tent.

Grace assumed her first political office in 2014 as head of the Zanu PF's Women's wing. She subsequently became a member of the ruling party's politburo, 18 years after she married President Robert Mugabe.

In recent years, she has gone on whirlwind controversial nationwide rallies where she has openly attacked senior Zanu PF officials with critics saying her political immaturity was further dividing an already fragile party.

She has, on numerous occasions, attacked former Vice President Joice Mujuru whom she has described as 'Queen Bee', claiming the former VP was promiscuous.

Grace has also said her husband will rule even from the grave.

She has also been linked to Zanu PF factional fights with reports suggesting she was a possible successor to her husband although critics doubt her political capabilities and maturity as a top office bearer.