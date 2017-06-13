12 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Call for Proper Use of Water Supply

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — A seminar on proper use and ensure sustainable potable water supply in the Anseba region was held in Keren town.

Briefings on water management system, the current situation of potable water supply, water vis-à-vis health of the society as well as advantage of water hand pumps and the efforts that should be taken to ensure their sustainability were provided by experts.

It was also reported that potable water supply coverage in the Anseba region has reached to 74% and that efforts are underway to advance the coverage in an enhanced manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mebrhatu Eyassu, Director General of Water Resource at the Ministry of Water, Land and Environment, pointed out that the government is striving to ensure potable water supply throughout the country and called for enhancing participation in preserving and maintaining the existing water projects.

Mr. Ali Mahmud, Governor of the Anseba region, on his part underlined that consistent efforts will be made to meet water supply demands in the remaining parts of the region.

Eritrea

Assessment Meeting of Independence Day Anniversary

An assessment meeting of the 26th Independence Day anniversary celebrations in the Central region was held on June 9th… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.