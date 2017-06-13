Eritrea: Call for Proper Use of Water Supply

Keren — A seminar on proper use and ensure sustainable potable water supply in the Anseba region was held in Keren town.

Briefings on water management system, the current situation of potable water supply, water vis-à-vis health of the society as well as advantage of water hand pumps and the efforts that should be taken to ensure their sustainability were provided by experts.

It was also reported that potable water supply coverage in the Anseba region has reached to 74% and that efforts are underway to advance the coverage in an enhanced manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mebrhatu Eyassu, Director General of Water Resource at the Ministry of Water, Land and Environment, pointed out that the government is striving to ensure potable water supply throughout the country and called for enhancing participation in preserving and maintaining the existing water projects.

Mr. Ali Mahmud, Governor of the Anseba region, on his part underlined that consistent efforts will be made to meet water supply demands in the remaining parts of the region.