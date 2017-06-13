13 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Stepdad Arrested After Child Dies From Severe Injuries

The stepfather of an 18-month-old baby was arrested in Cape Town on Monday after the child died of serious injuries to his head and body, police said.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said police were called to a health facility in Kensington and the healthcare workers there told them about the child.

The boy had died after he was brought in for treatment.

In addition to the child's stepfather being arrested, his mother was also taken in for questioning.

The man will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court once he is charged.

Source: News24

