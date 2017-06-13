12 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Militiamen Break Hands of Two Women At North Darfur Market

Tabit — In a beating by militiamen at the market of Tabit in Tawila locality on Sunday, two women were wounded.

"The janjaweed broke the hands of Halima Mousa and Sarah Jumaa," a vendor told Radio Dabanga.

"A group of militiamen arrived at the market in four vehicles. They took a number of commodities from the two women and refused to pay. When the women insisted they should pay, the men began to severely beat them," he related.

The source said that the two women had both their their hands broken, and bruises all over their bodies. "They were taken to El Fasher Hospital."

He called on Unamid "to provide protection to the people in the area".

