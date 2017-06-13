13 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Mass Fraud Rocks Elections Into Nigerian Athletics Body

By Tunde Eludini

The ongoing election into the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, is marred with irregularities, multiple sources in Abuja have told PREMIUM TIMES.

It was gathered that some names are being smuggled in for the elections, holding at the Abuja National Stadium, a situation that is already leading to tension among the aggrieved contestants.

While it was widely reported that Brown Ebewele was the winner of the coaches and technical personnel election, his name has been substituted with that of Has Gad Onoegbu, a source said.

Rosa Collins, who won to represent Women in Sports, has reportedly been replaced with Gloria Obajimi while Solid Works, a well-known sponsor of Nigerian athletics in recent years has been dropped from nominating a representative on the board to be replaced with Hammed Adio.

Several members are elected into the board from the various sub-organisations including coaches and technical personnel, and women in sports, before the elected board members then elect the principal officers among themselves.

Details later...

