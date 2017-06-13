General Overseer of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly referred to as T. B. Joshua, yesterday called on Nigerians to remember the poor and the vulnerable in the society, arguing that the gift we give to this category of less-privileged people is rendered unto God.

The renown televangelist who was born on June 12, 1963 marked his 54th birthday yesterday in a sombre manner, urging Nigerians that; "This is the time to go to the elderly, widows, widowers, physically challenged and the less-privileged in our society to share our love and care."

The prophet who has been called one of Africa's 50 most influential people by Pan-African magazines, The Africa Report and New African Magazine, said; "Your compassion, your care are not limited to money," a statement from the church's media unit said, adding; "This is the life of the man we are celebrating. Let us celebrate his life. Let us celebrate his journey so far. Let us celebrate his divine nature. He is a partakers of the inheritance of the saints.

"At a time like this when the nation is passing through recession, Prophet Joshua deserves to be celebrated from different perspectives, especially as he has put smiles on faces and has become the greatest friend of the poor and the downtrodden in society. Apart from his healing and deliverance gifts, T.B. Joshua walks tall in several aspects of human endeavours."