Photo: RFI

L'émir of Qatar, Tamim Ben Hamad al-Thani.

A Somali citizen has been was on Sunday deported citizens were on Sunday deported from the United Arab Emirates in what may have been the first manifestation of a diplomatic row between the two countries over the Qatar Crisis.

Ismail Omar Madar was waiting for announcement of results in the International Dubai Quran Award Competition where he was pitted to win.

"I was expecting to be the first or second but unfortunately they punished me. I couldn't comprehend what was taking place. I thank God by all means" he said.

He was given ten minutes to leave the premises where the competition was taking place.

He was escorted by security to the airport.

Madar hails from Somaliland.

"Pray for me I have a dream when I arrived here but in hours ever thing changed" Murad said in a video he posted on his Facebook account at the airport.

The incident followed UAE's recalling of its Ambassador to Mogadishu in protest of Somalia's neutral stance in the ongoing Middle East crisis.

UAE and Saudi Arabia have sided against Gulf state Qatar accusing it of sponsoring terrorism in the region.

Somalia seen to be a Qatar ally in last week asked for both sides tonseek dialogue in resolving the crisis.

The incident followed UAE's recalling of its Ambassador to Mogadishu in protest of Somalia's neutral stance in the ongoing Middle East crisis.

UAE and Saudi Arabia have sided against Gulf state Qatar accusing it of sponsoring terrorism in the region.

Somalia seen to be a Qatar ally in last week asked for both sides tonseek dialogue in resolving the crisis.