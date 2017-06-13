13 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Money Uganda Owes Different International Lenders

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
U..S. Dollars (file photo).
By Nelson Wesonga

Kampala — • $5.4686 billion (Shs19.3 trillion) – Uganda’s outstanding public debt to international creditors as of June this Fiscal Year

Uganda is more indebted to the International Development Association (IDA) than it is to China.

Uganda’s outstanding debt to the IDA is $2.567 billion (Shs9 trillion) whereas its debt to China is $1.099 billion (Shs3.8 trillion) as of June 2017, according to Uganda’s Finance ministry.

Unlike China, which offers close to 45 per cent of tranches of its loans on commercial terms, IDA is wont to extend interest-free loans to developing countries like Uganda.
IDA lends such countries money to finance education, health and transport services.

China offers loans to build roads, railways and power plants.

Some of the sectors funding using the borrowed funds are Education, Health, Roads, Energy and Agriculture.

Uganda’s total debt – domestic and foreign – adds up to $8.4 billion, according to the Finance ministry (June 2017).

Uganda

Revenue Authority Surpasses Target in Workers' Pay Deductions

Payments of bonuses and terminal benefits by some companies to their employees and former employees have tipped over… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.