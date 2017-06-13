South Africa: Drugs - a Momentary Way Out of Poverty, Sex Work and Desperation

analysis

My colleague and I recently visited a drug rehabilitation centre, and I left with a new-found respect for those who work in these facilities. Furthermore, I left wondering what needs to be done to build a drug-free community and country, and how we can help those who have become dependent on drugs?

As a mother, I was emotionally overwhelmed when I saw what drug abuse, often the result of hopelessness and poverty, can do to our young people. I thought about how I can protect my children from being claimed by this scourge, as drugs can even be bought outside of the gates of a school.

Upon visiting the centre, we were welcomed by one of the managers. He gave us background into what their facility is about and who their patients are: mainly people battling substance and alcohol abuse.

In his office was a bag full of cables which he later told us was the results of addicts vandalising the property - one can only assume that the plan was to sell the cable and use the proceeds to get a fix.

When he explained to me the nature of vandalism in the centres, I realised that as ordinary...